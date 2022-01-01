Go
Abigail & Juliet's

Come in and enjoy!

3962 Studebaker Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel Egg & Cheese$5.20
Available on your choice of bagel and served all day long!
Bagel$2.00
Bagels, locally sourced from a fellow independent business!
Turkey Sandwich$10.45
Latte
Breakfast Burrito/Quesadilla$5.65
Turkey Panini$10.45
Iced Blended Spiced Chai
Iced Blended Mocha
Breakfast Special$6.25
Any bagel with cream cheese and your choice of hot or iced coffee.
Tuna Sandwich$10.45
Location

3962 Studebaker Rd

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
