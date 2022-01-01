Abilene restaurants you'll love
Abilene's top cuisines
Must-try Abilene restaurants
More about The Front Porch Coffee Company
The Front Porch Coffee Company
702 N. 2nd Street, Abilene
|Popular items
|Bagel Bombs
|$5.75
Cream cheese filled bagel breading? Count us in.
|Lodge Special
|$5.25
Latte with our cinnamon and honey syrups and an oat milk and half and half mixture.
|Caramel Macchiato
|$4.75
Caramel and vanilla latte with the espresso on the top.
More about The Local
The Local
250 Cypress St, Abilene
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$5.75
|Side Cilantro Lime Rice
|$2.00
More about Galveston Seafood #2
Galveston Seafood #2
4534 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
|Popular items
|Shrimp Kisses (4)
|$13.00
Gulf Shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, a jalapeno slice, and wrapped in bacon. Served with cilantro ranch.
|#2 Plate
|$40.00
2 Snow Crab, 12 Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potato,2 Sausage. Served with Garlic Butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
|Surf N Turf Kabobs
|$19.50
Black angus Prime ++ Ribeye 30 day aged with gulf shrimp on two Kabobs. Served with your choice of two sides and a Chimmichuri dipping sauce.
More about Grain Theory
Grain Theory
202 Pine Street, Suite 201, Abilene
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips (2 fillets)
|$16.00
Two fillets of crispy and flaky beer battered wild Alaskan pollock, peri remoulade, frites & choice of sauce
|Chicken Roll
|$12.00
peri marinated pulled chicken with our creamy buffalo sauce & purple haze slaw served on a soft French roll, frites, & choice of sauce
|Belgian Frites large
|$7.00
golden & crispy, thick cut, twice fried kennebec potatoes, & choice of sauce
More about The Shed Market
BBQ
The Shed Market
6382 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite D, Abilene
|Popular items
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$17.50
CHOOSE 2 MEATS AND 2 SIDES
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$12.00
CHOPPED OR SLICED BRISKET ON A 5" POTATO BUN WITH POTATO CHIPS
|1 MEAT PLATE
|$12.99
CHOOSE 1 MEAT AND 2 SIDES
More about Galveston Seafood Company
Galveston Seafood Company
818 East Highway 80, Abilene
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo (Bowl)
|$17.00
House made Seafood Gumbo with a dark hearty roux with crab, shrimp, andouille sausage. Topped with three grilled gulf shrimp. Served with Garlic brioche toast.
|Seafood Platter
|$17.50
Two Catfish fillets, 5 shrimp, 3 Hushpuppies and your choice of one side.
|#2 Plate
|$40.00
