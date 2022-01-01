Abilene restaurants you'll love

Abilene's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Abilene restaurants

The Front Porch Coffee Company image

 

The Front Porch Coffee Company

702 N. 2nd Street, Abilene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel Bombs$5.75
Cream cheese filled bagel breading? Count us in.
Lodge Special$5.25
Latte with our cinnamon and honey syrups and an oat milk and half and half mixture.
Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Caramel and vanilla latte with the espresso on the top.
The Local image

 

The Local

250 Cypress St, Abilene

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Blackened Fish Tacos$5.75
Side Cilantro Lime Rice$2.00
Galveston Seafood #2 image

 

Galveston Seafood #2

4534 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Kisses (4)$13.00
Gulf Shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, a jalapeno slice, and wrapped in bacon. Served with cilantro ranch.
#2 Plate$40.00
2 Snow Crab, 12 Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potato,2 Sausage. Served with Garlic Butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
Surf N Turf Kabobs$19.50
Black angus Prime ++ Ribeye 30 day aged with gulf shrimp on two Kabobs. Served with your choice of two sides and a Chimmichuri dipping sauce.
Grain Theory image

 

Grain Theory

202 Pine Street, Suite 201, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips (2 fillets)$16.00
Two fillets of crispy and flaky beer battered wild Alaskan pollock, peri remoulade, frites & choice of sauce
Chicken Roll$12.00
peri marinated pulled chicken with our creamy buffalo sauce & purple haze slaw served on a soft French roll, frites, & choice of sauce
Belgian Frites large$7.00
golden & crispy, thick cut, twice fried kennebec potatoes, & choice of sauce
The Shed Market image

BBQ

The Shed Market

6382 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite D, Abilene

Avg 4.9 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 MEAT PLATE$17.50
CHOOSE 2 MEATS AND 2 SIDES
BRISKET SANDWICH$12.00
CHOPPED OR SLICED BRISKET ON A 5" POTATO BUN WITH POTATO CHIPS
1 MEAT PLATE$12.99
CHOOSE 1 MEAT AND 2 SIDES
Galveston Seafood Company image

 

Galveston Seafood Company

818 East Highway 80, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo (Bowl)$17.00
House made Seafood Gumbo with a dark hearty roux with crab, shrimp, andouille sausage. Topped with three grilled gulf shrimp. Served with Garlic brioche toast.
Seafood Platter$17.50
Two Catfish fillets, 5 shrimp, 3 Hushpuppies and your choice of one side.
#2 Plate$40.00
2 Snow Crab, 12 Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potato,2 Sausage. Served with Garlic Butter and side of our Cajun Spice.
Heff's Burger Bar image

 

Heff's Burger Bar

4310 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606, Abilene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
