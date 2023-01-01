Chicken sandwiches in Abilene
Abilene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602
2534 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene
|Chicken fried Sandwich
|$10.99
Steak or Chicken-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onions-Pickles
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Wylie - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Wylie - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried Chicken-Buffalo Sauce-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles