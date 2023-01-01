Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Abilene

Go
Abilene restaurants
Toast

Abilene restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602

2534 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken fried Sandwich$10.99
Steak or Chicken-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onions-Pickles
More about Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Abilene - 2534 S Treadaway Blvd Abilene TX 79602
Main pic

 

Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Wylie - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken fried Sandwich$10.99
Steak or Chicken-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onions-Pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried Chicken-Buffalo Sauce-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles
More about Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Wylie - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

Browse other tasty dishes in Abilene

Chef Salad

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Street Tacos

Green Beans

Patty Melts

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Abilene to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Granbury

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston