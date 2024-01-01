Enchiladas in Abilene
The Local - Abilene
250 Cypress St, Abilene
|Street Enchiladas
|$13.00
Choice of protein, topped with red or white enchilada sauce, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Choose two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.
|Chicken Enchilada
|$30.00
Feed 4-6 people with our family style chicken enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
|Beef Enchilada
|$30.00
Feed 4-6 people with our family style beef enchiladas. Topped with a red enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.