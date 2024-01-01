Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Abilene

Abilene restaurants
Abilene restaurants that serve enchiladas

The Local - Abilene

250 Cypress St, Abilene

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Enchiladas$13.00
Choice of protein, topped with red or white enchilada sauce, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Choose two sides: cilantro lime rice, Chato beans or street corn.
Chicken Enchilada$30.00
Feed 4-6 people with our family style chicken enchiladas. Topped with a white enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
Beef Enchilada$30.00
Feed 4-6 people with our family style beef enchiladas. Topped with a red enchilada sauce, melted Oaxaca cheese and cilantro. Served with cilantro lime rice, Chato beans and chips/salsa.
Don Luis Cafe - Abilene -

2801 South 1st Street, Abilene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TAMALES AND ENCHILADAS$13.00
