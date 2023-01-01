Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Abilene
/
Abilene
/
Sopapilla
Abilene restaurants that serve sopapilla
The Local - Abilene
250 Cypress St, Abilene
Avg 4
(62 reviews)
Sopapilla's
$8.00
Deep fried, fluffy and delicious! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with honey on the side.
More about The Local - Abilene
Don Luis Cafe - Abilene -
2801 South 1st Street, Abilene
No reviews yet
SOPAPILLAS
$6.00
More about Don Luis Cafe - Abilene -
