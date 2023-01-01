Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Abilene

Go
Abilene restaurants
Toast

Abilene restaurants that serve sopapilla

Item pic

 

The Local - Abilene

250 Cypress St, Abilene

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapilla's$8.00
Deep fried, fluffy and delicious! Tossed in cinnamon sugar. Served with honey on the side.
More about The Local - Abilene
Banner pic

 

Don Luis Cafe - Abilene -

2801 South 1st Street, Abilene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOPAPILLAS$6.00
More about Don Luis Cafe - Abilene -

Browse other tasty dishes in Abilene

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Mushroom Burgers

Crispy Tacos

Calamari

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Abilene to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Granbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (514 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (728 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston