Tacos in Abingdon
Abingdon restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
4017 Philadelphia Rd, Abingdon
|Grilled Chicken taco
|$10.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and mixed greens.
|Korean BBQ Tacos
|$10.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Korean Pork BBQ, sriracha slaw, cucumber wasabi sauce, and mixed greens.
|Shanghai Tacos
|$12.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, beer battered shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili glaze, mango salsa, and mixed greens