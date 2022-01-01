Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Abingdon

Go
Abingdon restaurants
Toast

Abingdon restaurants that serve tacos

Korean BBQ Tacos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon

4017 Philadelphia Rd, Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (1148 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken taco$10.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and mixed greens.
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, Korean Pork BBQ, sriracha slaw, cucumber wasabi sauce, and mixed greens.
Shanghai Tacos$12.99
3 Soft shell grilled flour tacos, beer battered shrimp tossed in a sweet Thai chili glaze, mango salsa, and mixed greens
More about Bushmill Tavern - Abingdon
Restaurant banner

 

Bushmill Express

-834 Old Philadelphia Road, Suite A, Abingdon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Tacos$9.99
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, TWO RIED EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUACAMOLE AND PICO DE GALLO
More about Bushmill Express

