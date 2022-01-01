Abingdon restaurants you'll love
Tenderloin's
735 E. Main St, Abingdon
|Popular items
|SIRLOIN
|$24.00
8 oz applewood smoked bacon wrapped Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus sirloin.
|BEEF TIPS
|$23.00
Marinated Filet beef tips with button mushrooms in a Demi-glaze over smashed potatoes and haricot vert.
|RIBEYE
|$32.00
10 ounce Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus tender Ribeye.
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Greeko's Grill & Cafe
217 W Main St, Abingdon
|Popular items
|Hummus with Pita
|$6.99
Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
|Greek Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.
|Spanikopita - Appetizer
|$6.99
Flaky phyllo dough stuffed with a creamy mixture of 5 kinds of cheeses and spinach. Made-from-scratch in our kitchen.
Served with a side of tzatziki
You can also choose spanakopita with a salad under Large Platters.
PIZZA
Bella's Pizza
872 East Main Street, Abingdon
|Popular items
|8" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (online)
|$5.49
Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.
|Large Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage Sub includes house-made Italian Sausage and Provolone Cheese
|Large Garden Salad
|$6.75
Large Garden Salad will include Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Black Olives