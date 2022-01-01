Abingdon restaurants you'll love

Pizza
Seafood
Salad
Must-try Abingdon restaurants

Tenderloin's image

 

Tenderloin's

735 E. Main St, Abingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SIRLOIN$24.00
8 oz applewood smoked bacon wrapped Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus sirloin.
BEEF TIPS$23.00
Marinated Filet beef tips with button mushrooms in a Demi-glaze over smashed potatoes and haricot vert.
RIBEYE$32.00
10 ounce Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus tender Ribeye.
More about Tenderloin's
Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus with Pita$6.99
Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
Greek Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.
Spanikopita - Appetizer$6.99
Flaky phyllo dough stuffed with a creamy mixture of 5 kinds of cheeses and spinach. Made-from-scratch in our kitchen.
Served with a side of tzatziki
You can also choose spanakopita with a salad under Large Platters.
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe
Bella's Pizza image

PIZZA

Bella's Pizza

872 East Main Street, Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (online)$5.49
Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.
Large Italian Sausage Sub
Italian Sausage Sub includes house-made Italian Sausage and Provolone Cheese
Large Garden Salad$6.75
Large Garden Salad will include Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Black Olives
More about Bella's Pizza
White Birch Food & Juice image

SMOOTHIES

White Birch Food & Juice

170 E Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$12.00
More about White Birch Food & Juice
