Baklava in Abingdon

Abingdon restaurants
Abingdon restaurants that serve baklava

Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express image

 

Greeko's

211 West Main Street, Abingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$5.99
More about Greeko's
Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava for 6 people$14.99
Baklava$2.99
Baklava cheesecake$5.99
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe

