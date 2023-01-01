Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Abingdon

Abingdon restaurants
Abingdon restaurants that serve cake

Rendezvous international cafe

211 West Main Street, Abingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Pecan Cake$3.99
More about Rendezvous international cafe
Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nutella Chocolate Cake$7.99
Carrot Cake$5.99
Peanut Butter Cake$6.99
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe

