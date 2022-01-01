Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Abingdon

Abingdon restaurants
Abingdon restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Pita Pizza$4.99
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe
Bella's Pizza image

PIZZA

Bella's Pizza

872 East Main Street, Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
8" Cheese Pizza$5.99
8" Build Your Own Cheese Pizza (online)$5.49
Our Build Your Own pizza option. This pizza comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and then you can customize it with additional toppings your choice.
12" Cheese Pizza$9.99
More about Bella's Pizza

