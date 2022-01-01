Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Abingdon

Abingdon restaurants
Abingdon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Greeko's Grill & Cafe Express image

 

Greeko's

211 West Main Street, Abingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken and spinach omelet Sandwich
More about Greeko's
Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe

