Chocolate mousse in Abingdon

Abingdon restaurants
Toast

Abingdon restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Rendezvous international cafe

211 West Main Street, Abingdon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Athenian chocolate mousse$5.00
More about Rendezvous international cafe
Greeko's Grill & Cafe image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

217 W Main St, Abingdon

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse$5.99
More about Greeko's Grill & Cafe

