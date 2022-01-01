Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Abington restaurants you'll love

Abington restaurants
  • Abington

Must-try Abington restaurants

Double Horse Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Double Horse Bistro

800 Brockton Ave, Abington

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Sugar Milk Tea$5.50
non-dairy milk
Pho Beef$14.95
24-hour beef broth, rice noodle, angus eye round,brisket, beef meatball, onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, beansprout, lime. Including Hanoi cruller for dipping on the side
Chicken Katsu Poboy$14.95
panko fried chicken tender, spicy slaw, pickled, applewood bacon, swiss, baguette
More about Double Horse Bistro
D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON

Avg 3.9 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Supreme$17.39
A House Speciality! Two boneless crispy fried chicken cutlets topped with our special supreme sauce. Served with a side of cranberry sauce
Sirloin Tip Platter$22.39
A full pound of hand-trimmed, tender, juicy sirloin tips. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style. With mushrooms, peppers and onions add 2.29
D'Anns All American Cheese Burger$13.39
1/2 pound choice Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a soft classic bun. Add toppings for 1.29 each: sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese, sautéed onions, chili, smoked bacon, sautéed peppers
More about D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
Cellar Tavern

221 North Avenue, Abington

No reviews yet
Popular items
Cellar Cheese Burger$9.00
tomato,onion,lettuce,pickle
Drunken Chicken Sandwich (grilled)$12.00
cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion
Abington Bacon Burger$11.00
cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel
More about Cellar Tavern
Sorelle Bar & Grill

1400 Bedford Street, Abington

No reviews yet
More about Sorelle Bar & Grill
Sorelle Bar & Grill Gift Cards

1400 Bedford St, Abington

No reviews yet
More about Sorelle Bar & Grill Gift Cards

