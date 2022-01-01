Abington restaurants you'll love
More about Double Horse Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Double Horse Bistro
800 Brockton Ave, Abington
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$5.50
non-dairy milk
|Pho Beef
|$14.95
24-hour beef broth, rice noodle, angus eye round,brisket, beef meatball, onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, beansprout, lime. Including Hanoi cruller for dipping on the side
|Chicken Katsu Poboy
|$14.95
panko fried chicken tender, spicy slaw, pickled, applewood bacon, swiss, baguette
More about D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Supreme
|$17.39
A House Speciality! Two boneless crispy fried chicken cutlets topped with our special supreme sauce. Served with a side of cranberry sauce
|Sirloin Tip Platter
|$22.39
A full pound of hand-trimmed, tender, juicy sirloin tips. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style. With mushrooms, peppers and onions add 2.29
|D'Anns All American Cheese Burger
|$13.39
1/2 pound choice Angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a soft classic bun. Add toppings for 1.29 each: sautéed mushrooms, bleu cheese, sautéed onions, chili, smoked bacon, sautéed peppers
More about Cellar Tavern
Cellar Tavern
221 North Avenue, Abington
|Popular items
|Cellar Cheese Burger
|$9.00
tomato,onion,lettuce,pickle
|Drunken Chicken Sandwich (grilled)
|$12.00
cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion
|Abington Bacon Burger
|$11.00
cheese,bacon,lettuce,tomato,onion,pickel
More about Sorelle Bar & Grill
Sorelle Bar & Grill
1400 Bedford Street, Abington
