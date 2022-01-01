Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Abington

Abington restaurants
Abington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON

Avg 3.9 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich$12.39
Grilled chicken topped with bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce served on a gluten free bun. Your choice of Lays chips or vegetable
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.39
Crispy fried or grilled buffalo chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion served on a toasted bun
Chicken Sandwich$12.39
Crispy fried or grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and onion available in plain, buffalo or barbecue style served on a toasted bun
Restaurant banner

 

Cellar Tavern

221 North Avenue, Abington

No reviews yet
Drunken Chicken Sandwich (grilled)$12.00
cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion
