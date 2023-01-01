Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Abington

Go
Abington restaurants
Toast

Abington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.99
Strips of grilled chicken drizzled with ranch dressing, tossed with bacon bits, cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce wrapped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheses, bacon bits and onions
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Strips of grilled chicken tossed in our Caesar dressing
More about D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cellar Tavern - 221 North Avenue

221 North Avenue, Abington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Cellar Tavern - 221 North Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Abington

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Abington to explore

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stoughton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hingham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Weymouth

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston