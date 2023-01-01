Cookies in Abington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON

Avg 3.9 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Lava$8.99
Chocolate chip cookie dough surrounds a rich chocolate ganache center. Heated & topped with vanilla ice cream. A must try!
Marshmallow Cookie Dough Cake$8.99
Three layers of moist chocolate cake with chocolate chip cookie dough & marshmallow cream. Iced with fudge frosting, chocolate cake crumbs, marshmallow border sprinkled with chocolate chips.
More about D'Ann's Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
Yaz's Table

1209 Bedford St, Abington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Stuffed Cheesecake French Toast$13.95
Sweet Challah Bread stuffed with Oreo Cookie Cheesecake rolled in Oreo Cookie Crumbs, then Flash Fried, Cookies & Cream Glaze, Vermont Maple Whipped Cream
More about Yaz's Table

