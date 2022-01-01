Grilled chicken in Abington
D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON
|Grilled Chicken Breasts
|$16.39
Two grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style
|Gluten Free Grilled Chicken
|$16.39
Two grilled boneless chicken breasts served with two vegetables or house salad
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$12.39
Strips of grilled chicken drizzled with ranch dressing, tossed with bacon bits, cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce