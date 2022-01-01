Grilled chicken in Abington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant

340 CENTRE AVE, ABINGTON

Avg 3.9 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breasts$16.39
Two grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Your choice of marinated, BBQ, Asian chili style or Teriyaki style
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken$16.39
Two grilled boneless chicken breasts served with two vegetables or house salad
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.39
Strips of grilled chicken drizzled with ranch dressing, tossed with bacon bits, cheese, diced tomatoes and lettuce
More about D’Ann’s Sports & Entertainment Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cellar Tavern

221 North Avenue, Abington

No reviews yet
Drunken Chicken Sandwich (grilled)$12.00
cheese,bacon,boom boom sauce,lettuce,tomato,onion
More about Cellar Tavern

