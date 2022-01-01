Go
Toast

Abis

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • NOODLES

381 Greenwich Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Noodle$6.00
Green Salad$4.50
TUNA ROLL$7.50
SPICY TUNA ROLL 8CS$8.00
Fried Rice$4.00
Sushi Deluxe$30.95
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$8.25
SALMON ROLL$7.50
SALMON Sashimi$4.50
Gyoza$8.95

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

381 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kissaki Greenwich

No reviews yet

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

HINOKI

No reviews yet

Hinoki unites relaxed tapas-style Asian cuisine known as Izakaya with an exclusive chef's table experience known as Omakase in a casual, fine dining atmosphere on Greenwich Avenue in Connecticut.

Eastend

No reviews yet

New American Restaurant.

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston