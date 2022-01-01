Go
Abita Brew Pub

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

72011 Holly Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (951 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Po-Boy$12.00
dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on french bread. served with fries
Gyro Pita$12.00
lamb & beef gyro meat with onions, lettuce, tomato & tzatzitii sauce wrapped in a pita bread. served with a greek salad
Fried Artichoke Hearts$10.50
served with ranch dipping sauce
Magic Burger$13.50
topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Blackened Shrimp and Avocado Salad$16.00
served with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, egg, sprouts, avocados, shrimp & served with our turbodog remoulade sauce (on the side)
Killer Chicken Wrap$12.00
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and killer hot wing sauce wrapped in a herb tortilla. served with fries
Honey Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
served with fried chicken, eggs, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & our honey mustard dressing (on the side)
Deep South Burger$13.50
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, & pickles
Paradise Burger$12.50
topped with lettuce, tomato, & pickles. add cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack)
Bucket Of Seafood$22.00
fried catfish, crawfish tails, oysters & shrimp. served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72011 Holly Street

Abita Springs LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

