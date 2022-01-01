Go
Able Baker Brewing Company

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1510 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
OF BALLOONS AND UNICORNS #5 HAZY IPA 4-PACK$15.00
Local amateur artist Naomi Benham provides us with the unique artwork for our 5th rendition of this popular Hazy IPA. In 1970 the most photographed nuclear explosion in history took place. That test, codenamed by the French "Licorne" (which translates as "Unicorn"), was a 914 Kiloton explosion carried out by suspending a nuclear device from a balloon filled with helium then detonating it 500 meters above ground. The resulting mushroom cloud and after effects were described as both "scary and stupendously beautiful" and photos of the explosion display the oxymoronic equipoise of it's destructive elegance. This Hazy IPA envelopes you with a soft mouthfeel, aroma, and flavor while delicately floating in the space between hoppy and fruity. This version is dominated by Strata and Citra, and was brewed with oats to create a smooth and creamy finish.
SPLIT BILL HAZY IPA 4-PACK$14.00
5.7% Hazy IPA with an elevated bitterness to marry the East Coast and West Coast styles into one fine beer.
Beer Brined Jumbo Wings (6)$12.00
Choose from: Buffalo, Honey Garlic BBQ, Hoisin Sambal, or Gochujang Honey. Served with Celery & Buttermilk Ranch or Blue Cheese
Craft Burger$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, caramelized onions, and fry sauce
EXCITED STATE UNFILTERED PILSNER 4-PACK$14.00
In atomic terminology, when an atom or nucleus possesses more than its normal energy it enters into an "excited state". That's both the name of our German style Pilsner as well as the condition you'll achieve after tasting it. We start with a base of pure Idaho Pilsner Malt and add just a touch of Vienna Malt (for a bit more toasted malt character) then hop this crisp, easy drinking lager with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Kazbec for a distinctive yet smooth flavor and bitterness. When excited state atoms decay the excess energy is released in the form of gamma rays and fluorescence. While we promise that you won't "hulk out" after drinking this brew, you may choose to sip and bask in the "glow" of the excess energy this beer possesses.
Hangover Fries$13.00
Ground beef, american cheese, caramelized onion, pickled fresno chilis, green onion, and fry sauce on a heaping bed of crispy fries!
BBQ Pork Banh Mi$10.00
Honey soy glazed BBQ pork, cucumber, pickled daikon, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeno, and kewpie mayo.
QUARATINE DUCK HAZY DIPA 4-PACK$17.00
After days, or even weeks of isolation and quarantine, only one thing is for sure: we need a change, and we need it NOW! This Atomic Duck QUARANTINE EDITION is just the change we need. In contrast to our flagship Atomic Duck, this beer is hazy and full bodied. We decreased the bitter hop bite and pine notes, and increased the juicy, pungent flavors of pineapple, mango, and citrus. A heavy dose of oats round it out, lending to a creamy mouthfeel and smooth finish. Don’t worry, the walls aren’t closing in on you, we’ve boosted the abv in this edition. Enjoy the sanity juice...responsibly, of course.
ATOMIC DUCK IPA 4-PACK$12.00
Strong hop character backed up by a mild but noticeable malt backbone. Dry hopped with a creative blend of hops designed to yield notes of citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. This beer is named after our mascot and brand ambassador, THE ATOMIC DUCK, and his mythology is the inspiration for this ale.

Location

1510 S Main St

Las Vegas NV

Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 1:00 am
