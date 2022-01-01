Go
Toast

Abo's Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5288 Mayfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (982 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Ginger Ale$1.50
Veal Parm Sandwich$13.00
Clam Linguine$18.00
Cavatelli$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5288 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harry Buffalo

No reviews yet

Harry Buffalo has been welcoming our valued customers to ‘The Herd’
since 1996.
Great food and fun has been our foundation with a strong commitment to exceptional service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston