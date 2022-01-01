Go
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza (TO GO)$18.00
house made tomato sauce, basil, Miyoko's cashew mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
Maitake Mushroom Pizza (TO GO)$20.00
Miyoko’s cashew mozzarella, butternut squash cream, pressed maitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, tempeh bacon, fried sage
Mac n Cheese (TO GO)$17.00
chopped fennel & rainbow carrots, carrot cashew cheese, spinach, bread crumbs, the uncreamery smoked havarti (contains almonds)
Millennium Oyster Mushrooms (GF) (TO GO)$15.00
chile jam, slaw, lime
REGULAR CRUST PIZZA$20.00
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)$13.00
house made ranch
Miso Carrot & Potato Pizza (PLATE)$20.00
Garlic and green onion confit, almond ricotta, fried fingerling potatoes, miso glazed carrots, black garlic
Brussels & Bacon Pizza (TO GO)$20.00
Miyoko’s cashew mozzarella, Violife foods feta, shaved Brussels sprouts, herb cream, tempeh bacon
Side Ranch (GF) (TO GO)$2.00
Margherita Pizza (PLATE)$18.00
Miyoko's cashew mozzarella, shaved pear, house made almond ricotta, capers
Location

2170 Mission St.

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
