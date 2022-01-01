Go
Above the Crust Pizza

If its good enough for THE family, It's good enough for YOUR family!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

7810 W Ann Rd • $

Avg 4 (1380 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Dressing
Small Cheese$11.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese.
French Fries$5.95
Basket of fries served with ketchup and homemade ranch
10pc Chicken Wings$10.25
Choose 1 sauce and 1 side of ranch or Bleu Cheese
6pc Chicken Fingers$10.25
Choose 1 sauce and 1 Ranch or Bleu cheese
Pepperoni Rolls$1.75
Our Homemade dough rolled with layers of pepperoni and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of Marinara
Quart of Ranch$6.45
Large Cheese$15.95
House made pizza sauce with Grande Cheese
Garlic Rolls$0.99
Freshly made pizza dough rolled and baked and marinated in extra virgin olive oil, fresh parsley and fresh garlic. Served with a side of marinara
20pc Chicken Wings$17.95
Choose 2 flavors and 2 ranch or 2 bleu cheese

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7810 W Ann Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
