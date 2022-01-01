Cake in Absecon
Absecon restaurants that serve cake
More about Greens and Grains-Galloway
Greens and Grains-Galloway
80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway
|Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw
|$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.
|Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw
|$4.75
Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods!
Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.