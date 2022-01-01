Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Absecon

Absecon restaurants
Absecon restaurants that serve paninis

0d67e957-4d7c-4b15-92d7-46baf06716dc image

 

Greens and Grains-Galloway

80 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway

Takeout
Avocado BLT Panini$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY
Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$12.00
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW
Cuban Panini$12.00
Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT
No Reservations image

 

No Reservations - 626 South New York Road

626 South New York Road, GALLOWAY

TakeoutDelivery
AVO TURK Panini$12.50
