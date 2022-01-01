Go
Absolute Thai Sushi

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Spicy chopped Tuna and cucumber
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.00
Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce
Pad Si-Yu$12.00
wok-fried wide rice noodle w/egg & broccoli in our garlic soy sauce
Panang$13.00
A type of Thai red curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a zesty makrut lime flavor, coconut milk & broccoli
Drunken Noodle$12.00
southern Thai version of stir-fried wide rice noodles minced chicken, green beans, tomatoes w/fresh Thai chili, garlic & basil sauce
Classic Fried Rice$12.00
simplicity at its best, classic fried rice w/light soy sauce egg, scallions, onion, cilantro, peas & carrots
Shrimp tempura roll$7.00
Pad Thai$12.00
thin rice noodle stir-fried wired tofu, egg, scallions. bean sprouts & peanut in our original Pad Thai sauce
Steamed Dumplings$8.00
chicken and shrimp steam dumplings, cilantros fried garlic, ginger soy sauce
Chicken Satay$8.00
Malaysian inspired grilled chicken on skewers with curried peanut sauce & cucumber relish
Location

Towson MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
