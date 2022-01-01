Go
Abuela Chona Cart

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave

Popular Items

Ham and Cheese$4.75
Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Espinaca$4.75
Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Pastelito$4.95
Sweet empanada with fruit filling, coconut, and chocolate syrup, served piping hot in our scratch-baked shells
Criolla$4.75
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, green olives, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix with a Central American twist, all wrapped in our scratch-baked shells
Chimichurri
Homemade organic chimichurri sauce from fresh local ingredients. Best with beef empanadas, salty french fries, steak, chicken, pork chops, or simply serve with salty corn chips while drinking your favorite Oregon Pinot Noir! Mild to moderate spice which grows with age
Abuela Chona$4.75
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Alfajor$3.95
Argentinian sandwich pastry made from maizena flour, dulce de leche and shredded coconut
Empanada Plate$14.95
Combination plate with two empanadas, papas, an alfajor cookie, and chimichurri
Pollo$4.75
Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Humita$4.75
Cheese and onion empanada wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Location

4250 SW Rose Biggi Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
