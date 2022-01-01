Go
Abuela Chona Cart

Argentine empanadas, chimichurri, and desserts.

2131 Yew Street

Popular Items

Pollo$5.25
Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Criolla$5.25
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, green olives, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix with a Central American twist, all wrapped in our scratch-baked shells
Ham and Cheese$5.25
Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Abuela Chona$5.25
Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Chimichurri
Homemade organic chimichurri sauce from fresh local ingredients. Best with beef empanadas, salty french fries, steak, chicken, pork chops, or simply serve with salty corn chips while drinking your favorite Oregon Pinot Noir! Mild to moderate spice which grows with age
Empanada Plate$17.95
Combination plate with two empanadas, papas, an alfajor cookie, and chimichurri
Baker's Dozen$62.95
13 empanadas for the price of 12
Humita$5.25
Cheese and onion empanada wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Espinaca$5.25
Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
Imposter$5.25
Faux meat empanada with green veggies, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
2131 Yew Street

Forest Grove OR

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
