ABV

ABV cocktails and food in the comfort of your own home. ***Note that the last 'Order' must be in 15 minutes prior to closing time***

HAMBURGERS

3174 16th St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)

Popular Items

Late Check-out (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
City of London Gin / Campari / Fresh Lemon Juice / La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry / Passionfruit Syrup

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to drink — Garnish included (orange twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Drifter (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Suntory 'Toki' Japanese whisky / Amaro Nonino / Dolin Blanc Vermouth / Peychaud's bitters
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions — Ready to enjoy! — Garnish included (grapefruit twists) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Fried Cauliflower$9.00
ABV Classic! Beer battered, fried and dusted with Harissa Spice mix - served with aioli.
La Botana (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Del Maguey 'Vida' Mezcal / Fresh Orange Juice / Fresh Lime Juice / Pickle Brine / Habanero (*SPICY)

Bottle holds 3 generous portions — INCLUDED: garnish (orange twists) and a Crispy 'Dos Equis Lager' —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Gin & Celery (Makes 4)$45.00
Hayman's Old Tom Gin / Fresh Lemon Juice / Salt / ABV's Celery Bitters / Fever Tree Tonic Water
— Bottle holds FOUR! drinks — INCLUDES: a bottle of Fever Tree tonic, a bag-o-salt and lemon twists —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
Fermented Edamame$5.00
Lacto-fermented with ginger / garlic / morita chiles
'Baja Shrimp' Tacos$12.00
Baja Style - 2 tacos per order.
The Burger$15.00
1/3 pound patty / special sauce / white cheddar / red onion / pickles / shredded lettuce – with potato chips. Medium rare. World famous.
Mumbai Mule (Bottle of 3+)$35.00
Saffron infused vodka / Fresh Lemon Juice / Ginger / Mint / Soda
— Bottle holds 3 generous portions. — INCLUDES: Bottle of soda and garnish (mint) —
Must be at least 21 years old to order.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3174 16th St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
