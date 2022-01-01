Go
Victory Brewing Kennett Square

Welcome to Victory Brewing Company! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Award Winning Food!

650 West Cypress Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dirtwolf - Crowler$10.00
8.7% Double IPA
Storm King Variant - Crowler$10.00
11% Imperial Stout
Brewer's Burger$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Hop Devil Mustard on a Potato Bun
Classic Boneless Wings TO GO$12.50
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Mad King's Weiss - Crowler
6.2% Hefeweizen
Victory Pretzel TO GO$8.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
Cloud Walker - Crowler$10.00
6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA
Classic Breaded Wings TO GO$12.50
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Storm King - Crowler$10.00
9.1% Imperial Stout
Location

650 West Cypress Street

Kennett Square PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
