Victory Brewing Philadelphia

Come in and enjoy!

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Popular Items

Berry Monkey Crowler
Loaded Fries$11.00
Prima Pils cheese sauce, bacon, hot cherry peppers, parmesan ranch, scallions
Buffalo Wings$15.00
choice: mild, medium, hot, celery & carrots
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese with Housemade Burger Sauce.
Pistachio Cannoli$8.00
chocolate dip
Victory Burger$14.00
American, Amish cheddar, cherry peppers, shredded lettuce, shaved onions, bacon aioli, sesame seed bun
Sour Monkey 6 pack bottles$12.99
Sour Ale | 9.5% A tastefully tart twist on our Golden Monkey's sweet fruity essence.
House-Made Pretzel$9.00
Prima Pils cheese sauce, HopDevil mustard
Cloud Walker 6pk Cans$12.99
Hazy Juicy IPA | 6.8% This dry-hopped hazy juicy IPA explodes as tropical and fruity elements float through cloudy formations to elevate hops to the highest pedestal.
Location

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
