Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC
We proudly server only the best urban Mexican food in the Northwest!
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
Popular Items
Location
3625 148th St SW UNIT 104
Lynnwood WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
At Siam 65, you can enjoy a premium dining experience with Some of the finest cuisine Thailand has to offer. We make it our goal to select the finest ingredients to provide you with an authentic Thai flavor.
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy
Jamba
Jamba Juice
0102 - WA-Lynnwood
Come in and enjoy!