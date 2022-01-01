Go
Toast

Acadia House Provisions

Two-starred Michelin Chef of Acadia Restaurant in Chicago, Ryan McCaskey, has opened his casual outpost in Stonington, Maine. The seasonal restaurant’s commitment to area farms is featured on the menu, as well as hand crafted cocktails, local beers, and boutique wines.

SEAFOOD

27 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

MONGOLIAN BEEF (spicy)$14.00
Onion, garlic, chilis, jasmine rice, fried rice noodle
PORK FRIED RICE$13.00
Onion, garlic, ginger, sesame oil
BBQ PORK LO MEIN$14.00
CRAB RANGOON (8)$10.00
WON TON SOUP$10.00
Shrimp and pork won ton, napa cabbage, bbq pork, chili oil
CHICKEN BURGER$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27 Main St

Stonington ME

Sunday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fin And Fern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pentagoet Inn & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wharf at 15 Seat Street

No reviews yet

Dennett's Wharf, located in the heart of the Castine's maritime waterfront, is one of Maine's best-known and best-loved restaurants. It is where Sailors, Islanders, and the Maine Maritime Academy Alumni meet and greet and have one whale of a time!

Siam Sky

No reviews yet

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.
We hope our amiable and excellent service will make you more than a guest, more like a friend.
We hope to see you soon at our restaurant.
All Staff and the Management of Siam Sky.
Monday - Friday
Lunch 11am- 3pm
Dinner 4pm- 9pm
Saturday noon-9pm
Sunday 4pm-9pm
Location: 8 Mill St, Blue Hill, Maine
Enter Promo Code "Xmas" for 10% off Your Online Order

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston