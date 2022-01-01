Acadia House Provisions
Two-starred Michelin Chef of Acadia Restaurant in Chicago, Ryan McCaskey, has opened his casual outpost in Stonington, Maine. The seasonal restaurant’s commitment to area farms is featured on the menu, as well as hand crafted cocktails, local beers, and boutique wines.
SEAFOOD
27 Main St • $$
Location
27 Main St
Stonington ME
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
