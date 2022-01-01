Go
Acadia Seafood & Bar

Old World Flavor Meets Refined Southern Dining

15 School St.

Popular Items

Jambalaya$21.00
Shrimp, chicken, smoked sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a spicy Creole sauce, Served over rice
Fried Fish$16.00
Click To Build Your Own Boil
Each comes with corn and potatoes
Cajun Fried Rice Balls$12.00
Seasoned to perfection, deep fried rice balls with andouille sausage & seasonal vegetables
Chicken Wings$11.00
Sweet chili, mango habanero, buffalo, lemon pepper, Acadia red
Seafood, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$24.00
Crab, crawfish, shrimp, baby clams, mussels, chicken, andouille sausage, sauteed okra, onions, peppers, celery, blended into a thick brown Creole soup Served over white rice
Southern Grilled Corn On The Cob$9.00
Grilled corn, tossed in Cajun aioli, lime, Espelette, topped with aged cheese
Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
Pan seared chicken breast, peppers, mushrooms, onions, Cajun seasoning in a cream sauce, Served over Linguine
Maryland Crab Cakes$15.00
Our signature pan seared crab cakes topped with Cajun aioli & herbs
(D) Snow Crab Legs & Shrimp$48.00
Comes with corn & potatoes
15 School St.

Taunton MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
