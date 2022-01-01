Go
Acai Express Superfood Bowls

Health food restaurant serving smoothies, acai bowls, pitaya bowls, mixed fruit blended bowls, fresh pressed and squeezed juices, infused fruit lemonade, artisan toasts, etc.

395 Mt. Hope Ave

Popular Items

Hawaiian Bowl$12.00
Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes.
Cocoa Beach Bowl Lg$13.00
Acai Blended with Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter. Topped with Granola, Banana, Raw Almond Slices, Coconut Flakes and Honey.
Cocoa Beach Bowl$11.00
Acai Blended with Coconut Milk, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter. Topped with Granola, Banana, Raw Almond Slices, Coconut Flakes and Honey.
Hawaiian Bowl Lg$13.00
Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes.
Valentine Bowl$12.00
Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes.
Classic Bowl Lg$11.00
Granola, Acai, Granola, Banana
Classic Bowl$9.00
Granola, Acai, Granola, Banana
Fruity Acai$8.00
Apple Juice, Acai, Banana, Strawberries and Mango.
Hollywood Bowl$11.00
Acai Blended with Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries. Topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes and Honey.
Valentine Bowl Lg$13.00
Granola, Acai, Coconut Oil, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Strawberries and Coconut Flakes.
Location

395 Mt. Hope Ave

Rockaway NJ

Sunday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

