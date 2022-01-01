#12 Drinks
Come on in and enjoy!
857 Vía De La Paz
Location
857 Vía De La Paz
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wow Bao
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!
The Draycott
The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.
Hank's
The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Baked Lasagna Bolognese and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.