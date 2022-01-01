Acanto
Across from Millennium park and along Chicago’s Cultural Mile, Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar is a treasured destination for those who appreciate authentic and approachable Italian food in a conversation-friendly atmosphere. Acanto serves seasonally-driven Italian cuisine from both regions of Italy utilizing artisanal ingredients from Midwest farmers and producers. While Acanto is well-known for its expansive, award-winning wine list that showcases more than 700 bottles, the libations menu is rounded out by Italian classics including spritzes and negronis along with craft cocktails, beer, and spirits.
18 South Michigan Ave • $$
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
