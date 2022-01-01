Go
Acanto

Across from Millennium park and along Chicago’s Cultural Mile, Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar is a treasured destination for those who appreciate authentic and approachable Italian food in a conversation-friendly atmosphere. Acanto serves seasonally-driven Italian cuisine from both regions of Italy utilizing artisanal ingredients from Midwest farmers and producers. While Acanto is well-known for its expansive, award-winning wine list that showcases more than 700 bottles, the libations menu is rounded out by Italian classics including spritzes and negronis along with craft cocktails, beer, and spirits.

18 South Michigan Ave • $$

Popular Items

Local Asparagus$10.00
lemon oil, bread crumbs, garlic aioli
Cappelletti$24.00
Taleggio cheese, butter, lemon
Mushroom$20.00
truffled ricotta, roasted garlic, parmesan
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
Spaghetti$28.00
shrimp, squid, clams, garlic, tomatoes,evoo
Black Pepper Rigatoni$28.00
catalpa grove lamb ragout, cacio cavalo, bread crumbs
Soup$10.00
white bean soup, fennel sausage, kale, parm, tuscan bread
Sicilian Arancini$13.00
roasted pomodoro, parmigiano, olive oil
Bosc Pear Salad$15.00
gorgonzola, fried almonds, pickled pearl onion, lemon vinaigrette
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
hard boiled egg, crispy caper, ciabatta, lemon rosemary vinaigrette
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

18 South Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
