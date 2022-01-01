Go
Acappella Italian Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2402 Pleasantville Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (489 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Fritte$11.50
Fried mozzarella sticks served with our pomodoro sauce.
Greek Salad$13.15
Mixed field greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes and Greek yogurt dressing on the side
MD Margherita$12.10
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Acappella Chips$13.95
Tender fried eggplant and zucchini accompanied by our signature cucumber dill dipping sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$19.95
Tender breaded chicken breast lightly fried, topped with plum tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella, accompanied by spaghetti
LG Acappella$21.25
Hickory bacon, black olives, onions, green peppers, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.
Caeser Salad$9.70
Crisp Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese.
LG Margherita$15.10
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Kids Pizza$7.25
Cheese Steak$11.55
Tender steak, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a toasted hoagie roll

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2402 Pleasantville Rd

Fallston MD

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

