Go
Toast

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

13753 Ibis Street NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (2819 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos con Chorizo$10.49
Two fresh eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.
Grilled Cheese$4.99
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich with a choice of one side.
Family Dip Trio$20.00
Sharable sizes of Our Famous Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Salsa and Chips.
Large Salsa$6.00
32oz of our house salsa! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Pork Chile Verde Fries$13.49
Hand cut fries topped with pork n chile verde, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapenos and Our Famous Cheese Sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Large Guacamole$17.49
32oz of our fresh guacamole! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Large Chips$4.00
Large Cheese Dip$14.99
32oz of our delicious Cheese Sauce! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Sopa de Pollo$6.99
La Familia chicken soup, made fresh to order with pulled chicken breast, our house made broth, chopped onions, tomatoes, avocados and rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

13753 Ibis Street NW

Andover MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

No reviews yet

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.

White rabbit kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast casual restaurant with a unique rotating menu featuring smoked meats.

Tasty Taco

No reviews yet

FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston