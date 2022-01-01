Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
13753 Ibis Street NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13753 Ibis Street NW
Andover MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse overlooks the scenic Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kendall’s features exceptional, approachable cuisine, warm, thoughtful service in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. With a menu featuring shareable appetizers, brick-oven flatbreads, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches and wood-fired meats, Kendall’s is a great place for casual lunches, apres-golf snacks, group dinners, private parties and more.
White rabbit kitchen
Fast casual restaurant with a unique rotating menu featuring smoked meats.
Tasty Taco
FRESH, HOME MADE FOOD FROM, MEXICO, GUATEMALA AND EL SALVADOR
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.