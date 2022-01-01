Go
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

3069 White Bear Avenue N • $$

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Fajitas Mexicana$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Wet Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Pick Three$14.49
Step 1: Choose 3 different entree items
Step 2: Choose 2 different sides
Pick Two$13.49
Step 1: Choose 2 different entree items
Step 2 Choose 2 different sides
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Large Chips$4.00
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3069 White Bear Avenue N

Maplewood MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

