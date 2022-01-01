Go
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW • $$

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese Dip$14.99
32oz of our delicious Cheese Sauce! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Wet Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas Mexicana$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Pick Three$14.49
Step 1: Choose 3 different entree items
Step 2: Choose 2 different sides
Large Chips$4.00
1 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW

New Brighton MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
