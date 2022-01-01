ACC - Alaska Christian College
Just got out of class? Come and refresh with a Ice Cold beverage! Need a break from work? Get a Pick me up before heading back into things! Just finished your assignments? Reward yourself with your loyalty points from the store! ACC Student Store is here to quench your thirst and satisfy your midday snack craving.
35109 Royal Place
Location
35109 Royal Place
Soldotna AK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Grizz's Grub Hub
Come in and enjoy!
Odie's
Sandwiches, Soup, Cookies & Caffeine
Señor Panchos
Come in and enjoy!
Lucy's Market
Artisanal cheeses, fresh loaves, specialty grocery, and wholesome food!