Access Restaurant Lounge

185 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest

Popular Items

SOUTHERN FRIED CATFISH W/ SPAGHETTI$25.00
CHICKEN RASTA PASTA$22.00
HOUSE SALAD$10.00
6OZ ACCESS WINGS$12.00
SAUTEED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.00
TITOS$13.00
SALMON EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE$16.00
SEASONED FRIES$8.00
Location

185 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest

Mableton GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

