Accomplice The Mycro-Pub

301 Grand Avenue

Popular Items

French Fries$3.95
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$10.95
Hot and salty soft pretzel served with jalapeno and ABC beer cheese sauce.
Fried Chicken Slidr-San-Which$10.95
Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze
Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Pizza$13.15
San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Fried Pickles$9.85
Beer battered and fried to order. Served with chipotle sauce.
Hot & Crunchy Chicken Combo$13.15
Brined chicken tenders bread with cornflake and chili, fried crispy and served with mango jalapeno sauce.
Toast Italian San-Which$9.85
Toasted harvest moon bun, pepperoni, proscuitto ham, and Italian sausage with San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with romaine, pickled onions, and oil & vinegar.
Side Three Hot and Crunchy Fingers$5.95
Classic (Bennies)$10.95
Nicely toasted English muffin, thick cut cottage ham, poached eggs, made from scratch hollandaise
A La Chicken Wings 5pc.$6.50
301 Grand Avenue

Laramie WY

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
