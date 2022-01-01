Go
Ace No. 3

A counter-service burger joint in Belmont Village (CLT) serving up burgers, shakes, and craft beer.

1001 Belmont Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings
Single ACE Burger$5.85
one patties, one slice of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
Fries$2.95
served with Comeback sauce
Onion Straws$3.59
served with garlic mayo
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings
Fountain Drink/Tea$2.65
Veggie Burger$8.65
house-made vegan patty with brown rice, red beans, yellow onion, carrots, peppers, chickpeas and spices (GF, dairy free, soy fee, and nut free)
THE ACE$8.65
two patties, two slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Cookies and Cream$5.50
Location

Charlotte NC

Charlotte NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
