Ace No. 3
A counter-service burger joint in Belmont Village (CLT) serving up burgers, shakes, and craft beer.
1001 Belmont Ave
Popular Items
Location
1001 Belmont Ave
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Thrifty CLT
Come in and enjoy!!
The Dumpling Lady
The Dumpling Lady @ Optimist Hall
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Village Juice Co
SALADS || SMOOTHIES || TOASTS || COLD-PRESSED JUICES & NUT MILKS
The freshest foods & juices, made with local, sustainably grown produce. Raw, vegan desserts, bone broth, kombucha on tap, and more.