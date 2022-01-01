Go
Ace No. 3

Burgers | Shakes | Beer

8520 Pit Stop Ct NW Unit 10

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$2.95
served with Comeback sauce
Single Burger$5.35
a single patty on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings.
Onion Straws$3.59
served with garlic mayo
THE ACE$8.65
two patties, two slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun
Veggie Burger$8.65
house-made vegan patty with brown rice, red beans, yellow onion, carrots, peppers, chickpeas and spices (GF, dairy free, soy fee, and nut free)
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings.
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
Fountain Drink/ Tea$2.69
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings.
Single ACE Burger$5.85
One patty, one slices of American cheese, steamed onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun.
Location

Concord NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
