At Ace Eat Serve’s heart is a comfortable and airy dining room overlooked by the open kitchen and chef’s counter from which Executive Chef, Thach Tran, showcases his modern and exciting style of Asian cuisine.
Ace Eat Serve’s indoor/outdoor bar and vast patio round out the experience, offering a communal space for small gatherings for happy hour and outdoor seating by the fire pits, mushroom heaters, or under the covered patio.
Explore further into Ace's lively space and you'll find an expansive ping pong hall and unique customizable event space that can be fully or partially reserved to host corporate events and company parties, business presentations, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and fundraising events.

-Shoyu Chicken Ramen$16.00
Sous vide chicken breast, poached egg*, Japanese shoyu pork bone broth, roasted shiitake mushroom conserva, wheat noodles [GF]
-Kimchi Fried Rice$16.00
vegan kimchi, poached egg*, shiitake, gochujang, furikake, kewpie [GF, VT, V, S]
-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
-Tiger Wings (8 pc)$16.00
sweet & salty tiger sauce [GF]
-Scallop & Shrimp X.O. Rice Pillows$19.00
-Spicy Pork Ramen$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
-Pork Potstickers (6 pc)$10.00
pork shoulder & belly, Napa cabbage, chives, Chinese ginger mustard (6pc)
-Bao Trio$16.00
-Crispy Beef & Broccoli$17.00
sweet citrus ginger soy, scallions, crispy shallots, jasmine rice [GF, VT, V]
Intimate
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
501 E. 17th Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
