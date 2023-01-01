Ace in the Hole
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
5270 sand hill road, Amanda OH 43102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Triple T Tavern DBA Tarlton Town Tavern - Main Street
No Reviews
Main Street Laurelville, OH 43156
View restaurant
Manchester Hill Winery - 13160 Tarlton Road
No Reviews
13160 Tarlton Road Circleville, OH 43113
View restaurant