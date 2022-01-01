Go
Main pic

Ace of Taste

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

516 Washington Street

Felicity, OH 45120

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Coke$1.00
Coke Zero$1.00
Fried Bologna$5.00
Fries$2.50
Steak Philly$6.50
Water$1.00
Hot Dog$3.75
Onion Rings$4.00
Teriyaki Chicken Philly$6.50
Smashburger$6.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

516 Washington Street, Felicity OH 45120

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chicken Head's

No reviews yet

A fast casual chicken joint specializing in chef crafted fried chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders!
#WeCantWaitToFeedYou
#Again

Hunny Bee's

No reviews yet

Fingers Fries Shakes

Scottish Thistle

No reviews yet

Hearty food with a Scottish flair!

The Depot on Main

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining with us, we hope to see you again soon!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Ace of Taste

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston