Aceituna Grill

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

FRENCH FRIES

100 Federal Street • $$

Avg 4 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Chicken Shawarma$8.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Spicy Chicken Shawarma$8.95
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Fattoush Salad$11.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
Tabbouleh Salad$11.75
Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.
Spicy Chicken Plate$11.75
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Greek Salad$11.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)$3.49
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
Pita Bread$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

100 Federal Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
